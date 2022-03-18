Swanville Public School announced that senior Cooper Thieschafer, the son of Jay and Tara Thieschafer, is the Senior High Student of the Month for February.
Thieschafer has stayed busy during his high school career, participating in baseball, basketball and football since seventh grade. He was also on the trap team. He has been on the honor roll since his freshman year.
Thieschafer has won many sports awards including football, three-year letter winner, captain as a senior, Team MVP Lineman, senior; All District junior/senior; All Academic, senior and All Section, senior. In basketball he is a three-year letter winner and in baseball a three-year letter winner and 2020-2021 All Conference. He has been Athlete of the Month multiple times in all three sports.
He was recently selected to represent Swanville Schools as one of the Sourcewell Students of Character.
Outside of school he is active in his church youth group and volunteers at the carnival and with the Swanville Athletic Booster Club.
Thieschafer said his favorite thing about school is seeing his friends every day. He advises other students to: “Be involved in school activities but make sure and stay on top of your schoolwork.”
“Cooper is extremely deserving of this recognition. He is a very mature young man who quietly goes about his business in a positive manner. He always seems to be in a good mood and is very respectful of everyone he encounters,” said Social Studies instructor Tom Bzdok.
“Cooper is able to remove himself from negative distractions and has an energetic personality that makes him enjoyable to be around. Cooper is also very dependable and is a man of his words. If he says he is going to do something, you can be assured it will get done,” Bzdok said.
“Cooper is a humble kid who is very deserving of this award. I have had the privilege to coach Cooper in two different sports for a number of years. His success in the classroom carries over to the athletic fields,” said special education instructor and coach Adam Gerads. “There are a lot of young kids who look up to Cooper and deservedly so. He is consistently on the honor roll and has helped the football and baseball teams receive academic awards the last couple years.”
Thieschafer enjoys hunting, fishing, sports and spending time with family and friends. He plans to attend Minnesota State Wadena for a career in electrical work.
