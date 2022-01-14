Royalton Schools announced that juniors Connor Carlson and Mya Yourczek are the 2021-2022 ExCEL award winners
Carlson is involved in football, basketball and track and field. He has been involved with Band, Y.E.S. Club, and the Homecoming Committee and has also been on the ‘A Honor Roll
Yourczek is involved with basketball, track and field, softball and is also a volleyball manager. She has been apart of pep band and marching band. She has been on the A Honor Roll and an active member of Student Council, Y.E.S. Club and Knowledge Bowl.
Yourczek also volunteers her time around the city of Royalton and spends a good deal of time coaching youth in sports throughout the year
The ExCEL award, which stands for excellence in community, education and leadership, is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and are model citizens.
Every member school of the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) is invited to nominate one female and one male for the ExCEL Award.
Nominees must be a junior in high school, make satisfactory progress toward
graduation requirements, participate in an MSHSL fine arts or athletic activity, hold a leadership position in their school and volunteer in their community.
An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select the state ExCEL Award recipient in January. ExCEL winners will be recognized on KSTC-TV (Channel 45) during the upcoming winter state tournaments.
