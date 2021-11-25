The following students were awarded scholarships from their college:
Central Lakes College Foundation: Jacob Rice, Bowlus — Myrtle and Ray Little Scholarship Fund; Emma Hardy and Austin Link, both of Cushing — Roy and Mildred Sargent Family Fund and Stewart C. Mills Sr. Scholarship Fund; Lee Nusbaum, Amanda Grosklags, Isabel Wills, Ali Langhorst and Jenna Hagemann, all of Fort Ripley — Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association Fund, Presidential Scholarship Fund and Mahlum Hanson VFW Auxiliary 1647 Scholarship Fund; Pennie Loidolt, Hillman — American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship Fund and Jean Porwoll Fund; Jenna Lawin and Aries Ahrens, Holdingford — Compeer Financial Scholarship, Jeff Oliphant Memorial Scholarship Fund and Myrtle and Ray Little Scholarship Fund; Jacqueline Fiedler, Chloe Swanson, Savannah Gosse, Theresa Stocco, Samantha Taylor Andrea Larson, Ebbaney Thompson, Tyler Hoehle, Anna Johnson, Scott Poster and Nicole Blaisdell, all of Little Falls — Gayle Rognaldson Memorial Scholarship Fund, Crow Wing Power and Light Scholarship Fund, Pat and Dee Sprenger LPN Scholarship Fund, Taber Engineering Scholarship Fund, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll (Bridges) Scholarship, Jean Porwoll Fund, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Monica Tricker Scholarship, William Van Essen Memorial Scholarship Fund and Charles Burton Memorial Fund; Katie Philipsek, Lenore Sheets, Leah Danilyuk and Elizabeth Danilyuk, all of Motley — Jean Porwoll Fund and Dr. Duane Lund Scholarship Fund; Jordyn Jansen, Kirsten Heschke, Lane Loidolt, Kaylee Becker, Emily Stangl, Caitlyn Miers, Anessa Leidenfrost and Paige Brower, all of Pierz — Gayle Rognaldson Memorial Scholarship Fund, Pat and Dee Sprenger Manufacturing and Healthcare Careers Fund, Crow Wing Power and Light Scholarship Fund, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll (Bridges) Scholarship, Bruce Fuhrman Scholarship Fund, Richard (Dick) A. Ungerecht Memorial Fund and Lynn and Paul Hunt Endowment Fund; Kayleen Wilson, Aislinn Streeter, Kacey Anderson, Logan Stearns, Tate Fitch, Alena Rehberger, Logan Stearns and Keelie Shafer, all of Pillager — Ione Johnson Estate Scholarship Fund, Jean Porwoll Fund, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Memorial Scholarship Fund, Staples Student Senate Scholarship Fund, Atek Products Fund, Mark Danzl Scholarship Fund, Nisswa Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, William Van Essen Memorial Scholarship Fund and A. Leslie Smith Scholarship Fund; Kara Sobania and David Wolfley, both of Rice — Jean Porwoll Fund and CLC Natural Resources Scholarship Fund; Riley DeVriendt, Ellissia Manea and Hailey DeVriendt, all of Royalton, Ione Johnson Estate Scholarship Fund, Pat and Dee Sprenger Manufacturing and Healthcare Careers Fund, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Stewart C. Mills Sr. Scholarship Fund and Wounded Warriors of MN Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.