Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College, St. Cloud — Alexander Hennen, Heather Psyck, Heidi Rice and Nina Thomas, all of Bowlus; Nicole Statema of Cushing; Jordan Brambrink and Ethan Matvick, both of Hillman; Shana Block, Wyatt Bode, Amber Eischens, Adam Josephson, Luke Kurowski, Isaac LeMieur, Chip McGregor, Amanda Ramierz-Olson, Emily Schettler, Whitney Semolina, Alexis Tembreull, Jenna Visker, Lexi Warnke and Julia Zilka, all of Little Falls; Michelle Fentress of Motley; Alex Barclay, Dawson Dobos, Cody Kimman, Courtney Kroll, Laura Skiba, Brandon Tomala and Samantha Wimmer, all of Pierz; Mark Boyington of Randall; Grace Gutzkow, Anne Krystosek, Josie Leinonen, Ellie Petron, Brooke Richards, Annalise Rundquist and Brittny Tiemann, all of Royalton; and Tyra Powell and Marissa Throener, both of Swanville.
Quinlan School of Business, Chicago, Illinois — Brynn Poppen of Royalton.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their colleges.
Normandale Community College, Bloomington — Nathan Rodgers Bresnahan of Hillman, associate of science in nursing.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Alyssa Bergland, master of science (MS) in college counseling and student development; Ashley Catlin, master’s degree in social work; and Nhi Do, bachelor of science (BS) in social work; all of Little Falls; and Collette Ferguson of Royalton, BS in management.
Honors graduates
The following students graduated from their college with honors.
St. Cloud University, St. Cloud — Genevieve Hipsag, BS in community psychology and addiction counseling, summa cum laude; and Michael Vogl, bachelor of fine arts in graphic design, magna cum laude, both of Little Falls; Krystal Yoder of Motley, BS in community psychology, magna cum laude; Jesse Marshik, bachelor of elective studies, liberal studies, summa cum laude; and Matthew Poepping, BS in physical education, summa cum laude, both of Pierz; and Simon Bryce, BS in management, summa cum laude; Emma Mueller, bachelor of arts (BA) in geography, magna cum laude; and Lacy Zupko, BS in community psychology, cum laude, all of Swanville.
Awards
The following student received art and design competition awards from his college.
Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria — Zeke Gilbertson of Motley, Gold and Judge’s Choice, Two Cans Packaging, AAF Central Minnesota American Advertising Awards; and Silver, Planit App Concept and Design, AAF Central Minnesota American Advertising Awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.