Honors List
The following student was named to the honors list at her college.
Saint University of Minnesota, Winona — Emilie Serna of Bowlus.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their college.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples — Grace Gottwalt of Bowlus, associate of applied science (AAS) in accounting; Cael Sams, associate of arts (AA) and Iain Sams, AA, both of Cushing; Shelby Morris of Hillman, AAS in business management; Joselyn Gerads, diploma of occupational proficiency in practical nursing; Drew Peterson, AA, Alicia Rufus, AA; Sadie Stalmer, AAS in graphic design; and Theresa Stocco, AAS in robotics and automated systems technology, all of Little Falls; Zachary Carlson, AAS in computer information technology; Caleb Numberger, AAS in criminal justice; Katie Philipsek, AAS in horticulture, certificate in sustainable local food, diplomas of occupational proficiency in sustainable greenhouse production and in sustainable landscaping; and Alyssa Sandhoff, AA, all of Motley; Nicholas Block, AA; Janessa Gangl, AA; Madison Hebler, diploma of occupational proficiency in heavy equipment operation and maintenance; Kaela Hoffman, diploma of occupational proficiency in practical nursing; Ethan Lane, AA; Derek Marshik, AA; and Katelyn Stangl, diploma of occupational proficiency in practical nursing, all of Pierz; Susan Klooster of Randall, AAS in business management; and Alexander Zimny of Royalton, AA.
Honors graduates
The following students have graduated from their college with honors.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples — Kendra Buchta, associate of science (AS) in nursing; Charles Madden, AAS in marine powersports technology; and Lesley Paulson, AA in, all of Cushing; Charlene Dyson of Hillman, AS in nursing; McKenzie Cheney, AAS in videography production; Pamela Clark, AA in business management; Kayla Doble - Marty, AA; Whitney Habas, diploma of occupational in practical nursing; Jasmine Hanson, AS in nursing; Brielle Harris, AA; Marvin Kiser, AS in nursing; Alyssa LeBlanc, AS in nursing; Logan Linhardt, AS in nursing; Megan Maurer, AA; Vallery Stavish, AA and certificate; Aislinn Streeter, certificate in phlebotomy technician; Tina VanDenheuvel, certificate in bookkeeping; and Rachel Witucki, AS in nursing, all of Little Falls; Anna Dahlvang, AS in nursing; Tessa Danielson, AA; Bo Erholtz, AA; Francesca Hanson, AA; Farrah Miller, AAS in business management; Joan Robben, AS in nursing; Alexis Selvaag, AA; and Lylly Simonson, AA, all of Motley; Abbagale Andrea, AS in nursing; Kalyn Gritzmacher, AS in nursing; Kirsten Hescke, AS in nursing; Anessa Leidenfrost, AS in nursing; Lane Loidolt, diploma of occupational proficiency in marine and powersports; Kiara Olesch, AA; Justine Petersen, AA; Rylee Rauch, AAS in accounting; Zaryn Schwab, AA; Richard Smude, AS; Graci Stangl, AA; Alyssa Thesing, AA; Abby Warzecha, AA; and Michelle Williams, two AA degrees, all of Pierz; Cassie Madges, AA; and Hannah Nash, diploma of occupational proficiency in practical nursing, both of Randall; and Abigail Bryce, AA; and Kari Defore, AA, both of Swanville.
