Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

Loras College, Dubuque, Iowa — Levi Block of Hillman.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Jordan Hebler of Hillman; Tanya Allord, Roblyn Austin, Shana Block, Kyle Boser, McKayla Brezinka, Tiffany Dickerson, Rachel Gold, Logan Hunter, John Lange, Michael Rasinski, Sara Schultz, Zachary Stich and Emma Thoms - Warzecha, all of Little Falls; Jacob Andres, Tori Fleischhacker, Janessa Gangl, Grace Marshik, Leah Scholl, Nicholas Scholl, Graci Stangl and Ross Stangl, all of Pierz; Caitlin Gustafson of Randall; Jordan Tiemann of Royalton and Abby VanHeel of Swanville.

Graduates

The following students have graduated from their colleges.

Bemidji State University, Bemidji — Kiera Dumpprope of Cushing, bachelor of science (BS) in elementary teacher education and a certificate in coaching; Blake Alholm, BS in elementary teacher education and a certificate in coaching; and Victoria Brown, BS degrees in biochemistry, cellular and molecular biology and in medical laboratory science; both of Little Falls; Lisa Kossan, BS in elementary teacher education; Kelsie Weite, BS degrees in exercise science and in psychology a certificate in coaching; and MacKenzie Zetah, BS in elementary teacher education and a certificate in coaching, all of Motley; and Noah Boser, BS degrees in physical education and in health education; Kaitlyn Kampa, BS in nursing; and Bridget Trutwin, associate of arts (AA) in liberal education.

Northwest Technical College, Bemidji — Isaac Otte of Little Falls, associate of applied science (AAS) in electrical construction and maintenance; Nicole Dukowitz of Motley, certificate in community health worker; and Robert Schaefer of Pierz, diploma in residential plumbing/HVAC; Drew Ward of Randall, AAS in electrical construction and maintenance; and Jennifer Mick, associate of science (AS) in nursing.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Jacqueline Jeziorski of Cushing, master of science (MS) in communication sciences and disorders; Jordan Hebler, BS in computer science and Kaitlyn Munro, BS in marketing; Mackenzie Jendro, BS in finance; and Leah Krupke, MS in social work, all of Little Falls; Kaitlyn Bartlett of Motley, BS in biomedical sciences; Billie Kimman of Pierz, graduate certificate in academic and behavioral strategist; Brooke Tschida of Royalton, BS in biomedical sciences; and Nathaniel Koetter of Swanville, BS in electrical engineering.

Honors graduates

The following students graduated from their college with honors.

St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Kyle Boser, BS in nursing, cum laude; Chloe Laager, AA in liberal arts and sciences, cum laude; Aubrie Retka, BS in social studies education, magna cum laude; and Sara Schultz, BS in early childhood education, summa cum laude, all of Little Falls; Jordan Tiemann of Royalton, bachelor of arts (BA) in criminal justice studies and psychology, magna cum laude; and Abby VanHeel of Swanville, BS in early childhood education, summa cum laude.

