The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. — Jeremy Lewis of Motley.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples — Kristine Biniek and Hannah Luedtke, both of Bowlus; Anika Johnson, Charles Madden, Selah Martensen, Lesley Paulson, Madelyn Ploof and Iain Sams, all of Cushing; Cassandra Brown, Alice Clemons - Virnig and Francesca Seelen, all of Hillman; Elizabeth Ahlin, Jayda Alholm, Erik Anez, Allie Blair, Koda Brastad, Cailey Calgaro, Lindsey Chandler, McKenzie Cheney, Kendra Couture, Lilly Curtis, Noah Dahlberg, Hayden Dodge, Lawrence Filippi, Matt Filippi, Joselyn Gerads, Braden Gilder, Connor Grant, Colten Gregoire, Whitney Habas, Ashley Hagen, Emma Holey, Jesse Holm, Noah Jarvis, Coltin Johnson, Gracie Johnson, Thomas Knopik, Collin Kray, Aliza Kresha, Andrea Larson, Sadie LeBlanc, Austin Litke, Brock Lutzke, Megan Maurer, Emma Mikkelsen, Henry Moore, Malae Nolan, Taylor Nouis, Hannah Olson, Kaylan Peterson, Mason Petrowitz, Ethan Poser, Kaylia Rangel, Cooper Robbins, Nicole Schaffer, Danielle Schirmers, Owen Schoeck, Spencer Schoeck, Jayden Spillum, Vallery Stavish, Connor Stich, Grant Stich, Spencer Strunk, Daniel Vikhtinski, Layla Waltman, Jersey Weiss and Avery Zimmerman, all of Little Falls; Hailey Colgrove, Riley Dabbs, Tessa Danielson, Elizabeth Danilyuk, Bo Erholtz, Francesca Hanson, Sarah Kossan, Connor Macheel, Lillian March, Farrah Miller, Alexis Selvaag and Morgan Swecker, all of Motley; Carissa Andres, Kaylee Becker, Kendra Cekalla, Brenna Dickmann, Megan Girtz, Kirsten Heschke, Kaela Hoffman, Macy Hoffman, Caleb Kuske, Katie Leidenfrost, Lane Loidolt, Pennie Loidolt, Kiara Olesch, Rylee Rauch, Lily Riley, Amanda Schirmers, Zaryn Schwab, Jersey Stout, Aslyssa Thesing, Madison Troska and Michelle Williams, all of Pierz; Tyler Baumgartner and Hannah Nash, both of Randall; Riley DeVriendt, Ellie Petron, Nicholas Popp, Alivia Pyka, Kendal Swantek, Taylor Swantek and Alexander Zimny, all of Royalton; Rachel Brenner, Amelia Hudalla, Lauren Miller, Lucas Miller, Bennet Pundsack, Owen Talberg, Mikal Woidyla-Wood and Megan Weber, all of Swanville; Gracie George and Axel Johnson, both of Upsala.
Winona State University, Winona — Brenna Andres and Ashlyn Libby, both of Pierz; Madeleine Fussy of Bowlus; Anna Meemken of Royalton; and Allie Steinmetz of Little Falls.
