Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their college.
University of Minnesota, Duluth — Amber Biniek of Bowlus; Benjamin Bartczak of Cushing; Kellie Huschle of Hillman; Mason Dempsey, Nicholas Durfee, Aidan Kray, Abigale Miller, Sarah Nelson, Kali Schirmers, Mitchell Schirmers, Logan Schuett, Benjamin Sowada, Abigail Thesing, Christopher Vogl, Ammelia Weidenbach and Devon Young, all of Little Falls; Jordon Carlson and Jenessa Iverson, both of Motley; Ashley Popp and Peter Schommer, both of Pierz; Katie Kurowski of Randall; Jenna Carlson, Jaden Norberg, Skylar Schraut and Brock Snyder, all of Royalton; and Justin Primus of Swanville.
Scholarships
The following students have received a scholarship from their college.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Andrea Wright of Royalton was awarded the $3,000 Luther Brown Scholarship Fund; Noelle Allord was awarded the $2,000 James W. Miller Family Scholarship; Tanya Allow was awarded the $1,500 George Torrey Endowed Business Scholarship; Jodie Andersen was awarded the $1,000 Accounting Scholarship; Jacob Andres was awarded the $1,250 Bob and Phyllis Goff Education Scholarship, the $1,500 Colonel and Phyllis Nemec Endowed Scholarship for physical education students and the $350 Glen and Ruth Allen Jadwin Scholarship in teacher development; Jaden Hanfler was awarded the $1,000 Gary Livingstone WAÃ˜MYH Scholarship; Ewan Newbold was awarded the $1,500 Mary Beth Wedum Scholarship; Shelby Nieman was awarded the $2,500 Mary Beth Wedum Scholarship; Sara Schultz was awarded the $3,000 Irvamae Applegate Memorial Endowed Scholarship, the $1,000 Mary Jane Young Scholarship, the $2,000 School of Education Dean’s Scholarship for undergraduate students and the $1,000 Olga Satre Hart Scholarship for education students; Benedict Thoms-Warzecha was awarded the $500 Atmpspheric and Hydrologic Sciences Scholarship; and Jordyn Waldoch was awarded the $1,000 Earl M. Danforth Music Scholarship, the $1,000 Richard and Alice Barg Meinz instrumental Music Scholarship and the $500 Roger Barrett Scholarship for students in brass music education, all of Little Falls.
