The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Tiffany Achermann, Kaila Erbe and Isaac Witthuhn, all of Motley; Nolan Bjorge, Jazmine Dickmann, Ellie Fischer, Kyle Larsen, Sophia Sowada, Brooklyn Weiss and Emily Witucki, all of Little Falls; Parker Buckers of Cushing; Annika Gunderson of Upsala; Valerie Gall, Elizabeth Kelash, Mariah Kirschbaum, Katie Schaefer, Katelyn Smude and Ryan Stangl, all of Pierz; Rachel Leisenheimer of Sartell (Little Falls Community High School); Avery Jackson of Swanville; Kaitlyn Lanners, Emily Malikowski, Jaclyn Simon and Jynesa Storkamp, all of Royalton; Leanne Udy of Bemidji (Little Falls Community High School); and Adam Schloemer of Bowlus.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Katelyn Hayes and Makayla Matvick, both of Hillman; Travis Anderson, Quinn Czeck, William Dezurik, Grant Helmin, Carson Huls, Christian Willoughby and Carter Wuebkers, all of Holdingford; Anthony Vetter of Little Falls; Josie Erickson and Alix Peterson, both of Motley; Kloe Kapsner, Matthew Kasella and Kaylee Wisneski, all of Pierz; Gabriel Grimsley, Lauren Hughes, Lexi Ruggles, Jaden Streed and Rachel Wilson, all of Pillager; Logan Hackett and Morgan Paulson, both of Rice.
Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee, Wis. — Logan Luedtke of Little Falls;
Iowa State University, Ames, Iowa — Charles Pekar of Buckman.
University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis. — Corinna Rose of Little Falls; and Mackenzie Beam and Meagan Moga, both of Royalton.
University of Wisconsin, Menomonie, Wis. — Abby Borash of Little Falls; and Toni Madges and Chloe Pearson, both of Randall.
South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D. — Zoe Hillmer of Cushing; Jacob Schaefer of Little Falls; and Ann Pugh of Randall.
University of Minnesota, Crookston — Savea Zimmerman - Cameron and Shelby Krebs, both of Little Falls; Tasha Achermann of Motley; and Abigail Schelonka of Randall.
Ridgewater College, Willmar — Jamie Adams, Jackson Grant and Ethann Newport, all of Little Falls; Teresa Karst of Pierz; Ashley Hommerding, Leah Mohs and Lydia Symanietz, all of Rice; and Mataya Czech, Sabrina Klisch and Rebecca Tretter, all of Royalton.
University of Minnesota, Rochester — Nicole Gill of Swanville.
