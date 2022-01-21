The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria — Anna Blonigen of Bowlus; Amy Kobylinski and Tucker Olson of Little Falls; and Kyle Zetah of Motley.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd — Charles Madden of Cushing; Casandra Brown of Hillman; Jason Bursey, McKenzie Cheney, Pamela Clark, Joselyn Gerads, Whitney Habas, Tyler Hoehle, Jesse Holm, Caleb Johnson, Ashley Mann, Joseph McNamara, Masen Molitor, Justin Morris, Vanessa Nelson, Kaylia Rangel, Theresa Stocco, Adam Tembreull and Layla Waltman, all of Little Falls; Richard Berry, Elizabeth Danilyuk, Chase Lawrence, Connor Macheel, Farrah Miller and Darian Rabuck, all of Motley; Kaylee Becker, Maraya Boser, Kirsten Heschke, Mark Hoffman, Brekanda Lashinski, Lane Loidolt, Pennie Loidolt, Justine Petersen, Rylee Rauch, Zaryn Schwab and Madison Troska, all of Pierz; Tyler Baumgartner and Hannah Nash, both of Randall; Hailey DeVriendt, Riley DeVriendt, Shelby Feiler, Mikayla Kloss and Alexander Zimny, all of Royalton; and Rachel Brenner of Swanville.
Lake Area Technical College, Watertown, S.D. — Meghan Kathrein of Little Falls.
University of Minnesota, Crookston — Shelby Anne Krebs of Little Falls; Tasha Achermann of Motley; and Abigail Schelonka and Katie Orth, both of Randall.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill. — Landon Schomer of Pierz.
Northern State University, Aberdeen, S.D. — Jaron Gross of Hillman.
University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, Wis. — Camilla Johnson of Cushing.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls; and Aleecia Fall of Motley.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their colleges.
University of Minnesota, Crookston — Lea Labreck Uzalac of Bowlus, bachelor of science (BS) in health management; Thomas Dyer of Little Falls, BS in finance; and Rebecca Jean Smude, BS in animal science and Kelsey Elizabeth Moulzolf, certificate in nursing home administrator.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena — Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls, information technology; and Aleecia Fall of Motley, liberal arts and sciences.
Scholarships
The following student has received a scholarship from her college.
Bemidji State University, Bemidji — Chris Hart of Motley.
