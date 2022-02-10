Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

University of Minnesota, Duluth — Leah Josephson of Little Falls.

Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa — Emma Ahlin and Anna McNamara, both of Little Falls.

South Dakota State University, Brookings, S.D. — Erika Nicole Dickmann of Pierz; and Sydney Ann Lund and Connor Andrew Olsen, both of Rice.

Augustana University, Sioux Falls, S.D. — Samantha Mrazek of Motley.

University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Neb. — Beth-el Hannah Algarin and Matthias Noe Algarin, both of Pierz.

