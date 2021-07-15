Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph — Rebecca Athman and Savannah Goebel, both of Pierz; and Megan Borash of Little Falls.
St. Cloud Technical and Community College, St. Cloud — Alexander Hennen, Heather Psyck, Heidi Rice and Nina Thomas, all of Bowlus; Nicole Statema of Cushing; Jordan Brambrink and Ethan Matvick, both of Hillman; Shana Block, Wyatt Bode, Amber Eischens, Adam Josephson, Luke Kurowski, Isaac LeMieur, Chip McGregor, Amanda Ramierz-Olson, Emily Schettler, Whitney Semolina, Alexis Tembreull, Jenna Visker, Lexi Warnke and Julia Zilka, all of Little Falls; Michelle Fentress of Motley; Alex Barclay, Dawson Dobos, Cody Kimman, Courtney Kroll, Laura Skiba, Brandon Tomala and Samantha Wimmer, all of Pierz; Mark Boyington of Randall; Grace Gutzkow, Anne Krystosek, Josie Leinonen, Ellie Petron, Brooke Richards, Annalise Rundquist and Brittny Tiemann, all of Royalton; and Tyra Powell and Marissa Throener, both of Swanville.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their college.
University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis. — Lauryn Newport, bachelor of science in neuroscience and Emily Spofford, master of science in education and counseling, both of Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.