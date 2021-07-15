Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph — Rebecca Athman and Savannah Goebel, both of Pierz; and Megan Borash of Little Falls.

St. Cloud Technical and Community College, St. Cloud — Alexander Hennen, Heather Psyck, Heidi Rice and Nina Thomas, all of Bowlus; Nicole Statema of Cushing; Jordan Brambrink and Ethan Matvick, both of Hillman; Shana Block, Wyatt Bode, Amber Eischens, Adam Josephson, Luke Kurowski, Isaac LeMieur, Chip McGregor, Amanda Ramierz-Olson, Emily Schettler, Whitney Semolina, Alexis Tembreull, Jenna Visker, Lexi Warnke and Julia Zilka, all of Little Falls; Michelle Fentress of Motley; Alex Barclay, Dawson Dobos, Cody Kimman, Courtney Kroll, Laura Skiba, Brandon Tomala and Samantha Wimmer, all of Pierz; Mark Boyington of Randall; Grace Gutzkow, Anne Krystosek, Josie Leinonen, Ellie Petron, Brooke Richards, Annalise Rundquist and Brittny Tiemann, all of Royalton; and Tyra Powell and Marissa Throener, both of Swanville.

Graduates

The following students have graduated from their college.

University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis. — Lauryn Newport, bachelor of science in neuroscience and Emily Spofford, master of science in education and counseling, both of Little Falls.

