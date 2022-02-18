Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their college.

Gustavus Adolphus College, Saint Peter — Matthew Hanson, Landon Johnson, William Riitters and Grace Schulte, all of Little Falls; Torii Nienow of Motley; and Andrew Crosswhite.

Graduates

The following students has graduated from his college.

Bethel University, St. Paul — Daniel Marod of Little Falls.

