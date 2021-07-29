Honors List
The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
Minnesota State University, Mankato — Ali Brynarski of Cushing; Brett Czajkowski and Stephanie Hanfler, both of Little Falls; Zachary Becker, Cole Poser and Nathan Poster, all of Pierz.
University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, Wis. — Camilla Johnson of Cushing.
Bemidji State University, Bemidji — Joseph Alholm, Austin Fiedler, Nicollet Gammon-Deering, Brittany Gapinski, Makayla Keehr Blake Alholm and Jordyn Carll, all of Little Falls; Kelsie Weite, Lisa Kossan and MacKenzie Zetah, all of Motley; Simon Gruber, Beth Saehr, Katie LeBlanc and Brandon Stuckmayer, all of Pierz; Kiera Dumpprope of Cushing; Jenna Johnson of Hillman; and Alisha Solway and Jaylin Strack, both of Randall.
Graduates
The following student has graduated from his college.
Bethel University, St. Paul — Benjamin Richburg of Cushing, bachelor of arts in graphic design.
Honors graduates
The following student has graduated from his college with honors.
Upper Iowa University, Fayette, Iowa — Kristopher Ambuehl of Little Falls, bachelor of science in public administration, cum laude meritum.
