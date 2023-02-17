The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
University of Minnesota, Crookston — Faith Anez-Robinson of Little Falls; Tasha Achermann of Motley; and Abigail Schelonka of Randall.
Rochester Community and Technical College, Rochester — Abigail Funt of Hillman.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Erik Anez, Mikayla Faust, Mikayla Houdek, Trent Krupke, Abigail Larsen, Zachary LeBlanc, Austin Litke and Avarielle Podraza, all of Little Falls; Logan Demarais, Brady Johnson and Ryan Moilanen, all of Rice; Naomi Ferguson, Carter Huber, Simon Kroll, Jenna Kull, Nicholas Popp, Allyson Waletski; and Amanda Waletski, all of Royalton; Anthony Notermann III; and Tyra Powell, both of Swanville; Laura Lange of Upsala; Michael Faust, Morgan Hanneken, Alexis Hoskins, Kloe Kapsner, Matthew Kasella, Morgan Pohlkamp, Ryan Stuckmayer, Tyler Theis, Alex Wilson; and Kaylee Wisneski, all of Pierz; and Rachel Wilson of Pillager.
University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point, Wis. — Ava Anderson of Little Falls.
Minnesota State University, Mankato — Spencer Schoeck and Emma Sweeney, both of Little Falls; Zachary Becker, Katelyn Hoffman and Cole Poser, all of Pierz; and Annalise Rundquist and Paige Yourczek, both of Royalton.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona — Emilie Serna of Bowlus; Scott Kahler of Little Falls; and Emma Kasella of Royalton.
Graduates
The following students have graduated from their college.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Calvin Zapzalka of Hillman, bachelor of arts (BA) in economics; Madeline Nuehring of Little Falls, bachelor of science (BS) in psychology; and Christophjer Grass of Royalton, graduate certificate in data analytics.
Honors graduates
The following students have graduated from their college with honors.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Rachel Gold, BS in art education, summa cum laude; Tiffany Mathwig, BS in accounting, summa cum laude; and Emma Thoms-Warzecha, BS in finance, summa cum laude, all of Little Falls; and Janessa Stangl of Pierz, BS in elementary/K-6 education, summa cum laude.
