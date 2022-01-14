The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Katelyn Becker, Alissa Girtz and Bailey Lochner, all of Pierz; Thomas Kunkel, Grace Peterschick, Connor Skeesick, Ellie Skeesick, Hayley Strand, Will Waterbury and Marre Welinski, all of Little Falls; Maria Moe of Royalton; Kristen Nemitz of Motley; and Cheryl Zimmerman of Bowlus.
Ridgewater College, Willmar — Jackson Grant and Ethann Newport, both of Little Falls; Ashley Hommerding and Leah Mohs, both of Rice; and Mataya Czech and Sabrina Klisch, both of Royalton.
Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria — Tucker Olson of Little Falls.
Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Tiffany Achermann, Rebecca Swartz and Isaac Witthuhn, all of Motley; Brennen Bordwell of Baxter (Pillager High School); Jaden Breth of St. Joseph (Holdingford Jr.-Sr. High School); Jazmine Dickmann, Ellie Fischer, Lauren LaForce, Kyle Larsen, Hannah Moller, Megan O’Neil, Sophia Sowada, Brooklyn Weiss and Emily Witucki, all of Little Falls; Allison Ecker of Grey Eagle (Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Secondary School); John Gjerstad of Osakis (Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Secondary School); Avery Jackson of Swanville; Elizabeth Kelash, Mariah Kirschbaum, Katie Schaefer, Katelyn Smude and Ryan Stangl, all of Pierz; Adam Schloemer of Bowlus; Madelyn Erbe, John Lund, Ava Schnwider and Cole Winkels, all of Staples (Staples-Motley High School); Alex Thieschafer of Holdingford (Upsala High School); Emily Malikowski and Jaclyn Simon, both of Royalton; Leanne Udy of Bemidji (Little Falls Community High School); Megan Och, Megan Peikert, Perla Razo Adame, Nathan Ruda and Jessica Wolbeck, all of Long Prairie.
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Fergus Falls — Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls; Emily Dehler and Kegan Scholl, both of Pierz; Kylee Magee of Randall; Nathaniel Klisch of Royalton; and Jackson Thieschafer of Swanville;
University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomie, Wis. — Abby Borash of Little Falls; and Toni Madges of Randall.
Graduates
The following students has graduated from her college.
Northwestern Health Sciences University, Bloomington — Alysia Przybilla of Pierz, doctor of chiropractic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.