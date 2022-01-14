Honors List

The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth — Katelyn Becker, Alissa Girtz and Bailey Lochner, all of Pierz; Thomas Kunkel, Grace Peterschick, Connor Skeesick, Ellie Skeesick, Hayley Strand, Will Waterbury and Marre Welinski, all of Little Falls; Maria Moe of Royalton; Kristen Nemitz of Motley; and Cheryl Zimmerman of Bowlus.

Ridgewater College, Willmar — Jackson Grant and Ethann Newport, both of Little Falls; Ashley Hommerding and Leah Mohs, both of Rice; and Mataya Czech and Sabrina Klisch, both of Royalton.

Alexandria Technical and Community College, Alexandria — Tucker Olson of Little Falls.

Minnesota State University, Moorhead — Tiffany Achermann, Rebecca Swartz and Isaac Witthuhn, all of Motley; Brennen Bordwell of Baxter (Pillager High School); Jaden Breth of St. Joseph (Holdingford Jr.-Sr. High School); Jazmine Dickmann, Ellie Fischer, Lauren LaForce, Kyle Larsen, Hannah Moller, Megan O’Neil, Sophia Sowada, Brooklyn Weiss and Emily Witucki, all of Little Falls; Allison Ecker of Grey Eagle (Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Secondary School); John Gjerstad of Osakis (Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Secondary School); Avery Jackson of Swanville; Elizabeth Kelash, Mariah Kirschbaum, Katie Schaefer, Katelyn Smude and Ryan Stangl, all of Pierz; Adam Schloemer of Bowlus; Madelyn Erbe, John Lund, Ava Schnwider and Cole Winkels, all of Staples (Staples-Motley High School); Alex Thieschafer of Holdingford (Upsala High School); Emily Malikowski and Jaclyn Simon, both of Royalton; Leanne Udy of Bemidji (Little Falls Community High School); Megan Och, Megan Peikert, Perla Razo Adame, Nathan Ruda and Jessica Wolbeck, all of Long Prairie.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College, Fergus Falls — Jeffrey Nyreen of Little Falls; Emily Dehler and Kegan Scholl, both of Pierz; Kylee Magee of Randall; Nathaniel Klisch of Royalton; and Jackson Thieschafer of Swanville;

University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomie, Wis. — Abby Borash of Little Falls; and Toni Madges of Randall.

Graduates

The following students has graduated from her college.

Northwestern Health Sciences University, Bloomington — Alysia Przybilla of Pierz, doctor of chiropractic.

