The following students were named to the honors list at their colleges.
St. Olaf College, Northfield — Kalli Sobania of Little Falls; and Anna Koopmann of Motley.
Minnesota State University, Mankato — Brett Czajkowski of Little Falls; and Zachary Becker and Cole Poser, both of Pierz.
Loras College, Dublique, Iowa — Levi Block of Hillman.
St. Cloud State University, St. Cloud — Jenna Butler of Bowlus; Laney Bjerke, Abigail Funt, Jordan Hebler and Calvin Zapzalka, all of Hillman; Tanya Allord, Roblyn Austin, McKayla Brezinka, Jada Czech, Taryn Czech, Rachel Gold, Logan Hunter, Crystal Kowalczyk, Shelby Nieman, Carly Prokott, Aubrie Retka, Zachary Stich, Benedict Thoms-Warzecha, Layne Udy and Brittany Walter, all of Little Falls; Jacob Andres, Tori Fleischhacker, Janessa Gangl, Grace Marshik, Leah Scholl and Ross Stangl, all of Pierz; Brandon Behsman, Caitlin Gustafson, Erica Kurowski and Robert Peterson, all of Randall; and Grace Schultz of Swanville.
University of Minnesota, Duluth — Alexandra Becker, Ava Bednar, Mason Dempsey and Abigale Miller, all of Little Falls.
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D. — Rachel Trusty of Ft. Ripley; Amy Austing and Oakley Gray, both of Grey Eagle; Katelyn Hayes, Rabeka Langer and Makayla Matvick, all of Hillman; Quinn Czeck, William Dezurik, Carson Huls and Carter Wuebkers, all of Holdingford; McDowell Johnson, Trent Krupke, Lauren LeBlanc, Christopher Reller and Ethan Zetah, all of Little Falls; Beck Erholtz, Josie Erickson and Alix Peterson, all of Motley; Michael Faust, Morgan Hanneken, Kloe Kapsner, Matthew Kasella, Bradley Pawlu, Ryan Stuckmayer, Kaylee Wisneski and Amber Woitalla, all of Pierz; Lauren Hughes, Jaden Streed and Rachel Wilson, all of Pillager; Lily Benoit, Logan Hackett, Ryan Moilanen and Morgan Paulson, all of Rice; and Carter Huber, Simon Kroll, Jenna Kull, Allyson Waletski and Amanda Waletski, all of Royalton.
Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, Winona — Emilie Serna of Bowlus; and Scott Kahler of Little Falls.
University of Wisconsin, River Falls, Wis. — Corinna Brose of Little Falls; Mackenzie Beam and Megan Moga, both of Royalton.
Northwest Technical College, Bemidji — Isaac Otte of Little Falls; and Robert Schaefer of Pierz.
University of Minnesota, Morris — Lindsey Chandler of Little Falls.
