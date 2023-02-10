The following students were named to the honors list at their college.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd — Ashlee Crawford of Backus; Hannah Luedtke and Jeremy Mugg, both of Bowlus; Corey Hansen, Zane Kuesel, Matthew Paulson, Abraham Posner and Annemarie Tomas, all of Cushing; Kara Bakke, Casandra Brown, Alice Clemons-Virnig and Brooke Hoheisel, all of Hillman; Theresa Piekarski of Lastrup; Jacob Becker, Morgan Bellefeuille, Travis Bellefeuille, Christine Chandler, Lindsey Chandler, Hayden Dodge, Nordica Dodge, Caylyn Hansen, Jesse Holm, Robert Jarvis, Caleb Johnson, Gracie Johnson, Chloe Kahlhamer, Emilee Kern, Connor Kruse, Molly Kula, Kendra Lawrence, Megan Maurer, Joseph McNamara, Jayla Mortensen, Taylor Nouis, Kenna Otte, Riley Plumski, Scott Poster, Nicole Schaffer, Lyndsey Strohmeier, Spencer Strunk, Adam Tembreull, Abigail Thesing, Madison Vienna, Emma Walcheski, Layla Waltman and Ethan Yorek, all of Little Falls; Brenden Brichacek, Leah Danilyuk, Miranda Frame, Connor Macheel, Lillian March, Kaja Nygard and Shauna Wiegand, all of Motley; Kaylee Becker, Lilah Bednar, Samantha Brau, Megan Brixius, Jadyn Dorn, Calli Funk, Angela Giuliani, Cameryn Herold, Thomas Herold, Macy Hoffman, Hunter Hoheisel, Jenna Hoheisel, Ashley Kimman, McKayla Misbe, Marissa Otremba, Destanee Piekarski, Rylee Pohlkamp, Lily Poser, Kristen Rauch, Ella Riedeman, Alana Rocheleau, Alyssa Sadlovsky, Britney Schommer, Jack Smude, Joseph Stuckmayer, Alexandra Thielen, Grace Virnig, Joleen Weyer and Emma Young, all of Pierz; Tyler Baumgartner and Robert Crosswhite, both of Randall; Ashlyn Alvord, Hailey DeVriendt, Kodi Franks, Mitchell Hollenbeck, Ellie Petron and Blair Tschida, all of Royalton; Bryce Binek, Rachel Brenner, Kennedee Chuba, Jacob Gunderson, Amelia Hudalla, Jasmine Johnson, Karley Loven, Lauren Miller, Lucas Miller, Emma Pearson, Samantha Sobiech and Megan Weber, all of Swanville; and Axel Johnson of Upsala.
