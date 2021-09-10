Graduates

The following students have graduated from their college.

Bemidji State University, Bemidji — Noah Boser of Buckman, associate of arts (AA) in liberal education; Jenna Johnson of Hillman, bachelor of science (BS) in aquatic biology and in wildlife biology; Joseph Alholm, BS in business administration; Owen Brastad, BS in business administration; Leah Krupke, BS in social work; Tyler Schlattman, BS in criminal justice; Alec Stark, BS in science education; Leanne Udy, AA in liberal education; Martin Witucki, BS in business administration; and Terra Zawatzke, bachelor of arts in nursing, all of Little Falls; and Lisa Bednar, BS in nursing; Brittney Boser, BS in business administration; Matthew Kummet, BS in business administration; and Beth Saehr, BS in nursing, all of Pierz.

Load comments