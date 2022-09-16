For the fourth consecutive year, Central Lakes College was named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to the Great Colleges to Work For Program.
The results, released today, are based on a survey of 212 colleges and universities. In all, 68 of those institutions achieved “Great College to Work For” recognition for specific best practices and policies.
Central Lakes College won honors in four categories this year:
• Compensation and benefits;
• Confidence in senior leadership;
• Job satisfaction and support; and
• Shared governments.
“Central Lakes College is a great place to work because of our people,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of Central Lakes College. “Every colleague and student has a vital role in the culture of caring that we value on our campuses. Each person is valued as an individual and every voice matters as we work together to help students reach their goals.”
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country. For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at GreatCollegesProgram.com and GreatCollegesList.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.
