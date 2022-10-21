Instructor Tracey Kloeckl-Jiménez has been named the 2022-23 Central Lakes College Board of Trustees Outstanding Educator.
Kloeckl-Jiménez teaches German and Spanish at CLC. This honor includes nominations by students and peers, as well as a recommendation from a committee of CLC employees.
“Tracey’s dedication to students, outstanding instruction, and the CLC mission to ‘build futures’ make her an outstanding candidate for this award,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, President of Central Lakes College. “Her compassion in the classroom helps her students feel connected and be successful.”
Kloeckl-Jiménez said she is honored to receive the recognition.
“We have extremely dedicated employees who support an exceptional educational experience for our students, and that makes this distinction very humbling,” she said. “It is my calling to encourage students to enhance their own acquisition of another language/culture through language exposure, language study, supportive practice opportunities and authentic interactions. The study of other languages and cultures helps us appreciate the many facets of our shared human experience. Understanding others’ experiences and perspectives encourages us to seek how we might better support one another along life’s journey.”
Kloeckl-Jiménez will represent CLC at the BOT Award ceremony in the spring and will be under consideration for selection as one of several Minnesota State BOT Educators of the Year. Previous CLC educators to receive this high honor include Darci Goeden, Betsy Picciano, Adam Marcotte, Kari Frisch and Tanya Hoting-Mrazek.
