Central Lakes College announced the addition of two new leaders in its Performing Arts Center. Joey Yow has been named Director of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center and Cory Johnson will serve as theatre faculty within the Liberal Arts and Sciences at the college.
“The arts are an integral part of the College. We are proud to serve many audiences and celebrate the impact of performance — through the CLC Performing Arts Center, through our academic programs in both theatre and music and throughout our communities,” said CLC President Dr. Hara Charlier. “We are excited to welcome Joey and Cory to the College. They join incredible teams deeply engaged in this work and will provide strong leadership.”
Charlier said CLC has a deep commitment to the arts, with its rich history in performing arts, visual arts and music.
She notes the college is well known for its work with Brainerd Community Theatre and dramatic arts instruction. It has also expanded its music program with the addition of the Music AFA Degree and eight performance ensembles. With the hiring of Yow and Johnson, the college will continue to expand its program.
Yow most recently served as the managing director of Luna Stage and technical director of Newark Academy in New Jersey. He holds a master’s degree in arts administration. His experience in visual and performing art programming will be a great addition to the CLC community.
Johnson brings a deep background in teaching, acting and directing theatre. She earned her doctorate in theatre at the University of Oregon and has spent the majority of her career at St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa. She has also taught at Augustana College and performed improvisational theatre at Dudley Riggs’ Brave New Workshop in Minneapolis.
Johnson will work closely with Yow and the college to continue moving live theatre forward at CLC.
Combining Johnson’s academic strengths with Yow’s artistic visionary strengths, CLC Foundation Executive Director Kate Adornetto said she is confident that this new leadership will take an already “first-class cultural arts series” to the next level.
“I look forward to working with Joey, Cory and the entire cultural arts community to create even more exciting events for patrons to enjoy,” Adornetto said.
