For the third consecutive year, Central Lakes College (CLC) was named one of the best colleges in the nation to work for, according to a survey by The Great Colleges to Work For program. The recently released results are based on a survey of 196 colleges and universities. CLC is the only college in Minnesota to appear on the list.
Central Lakes College recognized in four categories: Compensation and benefits; confidence in senior leadership; faculty experience and shared governance.
“Central Lakes College is a great place to work because we are all about people — our employees, our students, and our communities,” said Dr. Hara Charlier, president of CLC. “We nurture a culture of relationships, respect, and voice. We know and care about each other. We value every individual and believe that everyone’s voice matters.”
The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institution questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators, and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.
The Great Colleges to Work For program is one of the largest and most respected workplace-recognition programs in the country.
For more information and to view all current and previous recognized institutions, visit the Great Colleges program website at www.greatcollegesprogram.com. ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.
