Kendra Cekalla and Hayden Dodge have been named as the November Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Cekalla is the daughter of Paul and Amber Cekalla and has two brothers, Noah and Nathan.
During her high school career, Cekalla captained the volleyball team, played softball, was a member of the Student Council, the Minnesota Honor Society (president), WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), Peer Helping and the Prom Committee.
Cekalla’s favorite activities are either volleyball or Student Council, she said.
“I love taking leadership roles and being involved in the school athletically and academically,” she said. “Both of these activities allow me to work with others and create strong relationships with my peers, as well as teachers and principals.
Being a part of the homecoming festivities and riding in a limousine for the homecoming royalty was what Cekalla listed as her most memorable experience.
“It was so much fun to experience that with friends,” she said.
Her grandma, Cindy Lochner, is Cekalla’s role model.
“She is so kind and strong in her faith. I want to be exactly like her when I am older,” Cekalla said. “She has taught me so many things that I value greatly.”
Some of those things Grandma taught her may shine through, as teacher Kara Patrick said, “Kendra is a great student to have in class. She works hard, helps others and always has a smile on her face.
“She is willing to go the extra mile to get something done. I enjoy her wit and willingness to help out in any situation,” Patrick said. “She will be successful in anything she decides to pursue.”
Being named captain of the volleyball team her senior year is what Cekalla feels is her greatest accomplishment.
The young woman whose friends would describe her as determined, silly, supporting and hardworking, will miss seeing those friends and her favorite teachers every day as she graduates.
Post-graduation plans are to attend a university and major in business, with an emphasis in finance.
Dodge is the son of Ken and Heike Dodge, and has one brother, Gunther and a sister, Nordica.
He has been busy during high school being involved in cross-country as a captain, track and field, symphonic band, where he plays the French horn, and is a band officer, being the treasurer. He also plays trumpet in Jazz I and is involved in the Chamber Choir and Pit Band. He is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society, Peer Helping and is involved in the Civil Air Patrol, where he is the commander of the Minnesota Leadership and earned the Earhart Award. He also has his pilot’s license.
Dodge is a member of the Covenant Church Worship Team, where he plays bass and drums, in the Central Lakes College Jazz Orchestra, where he plays trumpet and was part of the All-State Symphonic Band in 2021 and All-State Jazz Band in 2022.
Being involved in the Civil Air Patrol is one of Dodge’s favorite activities outside of school.
“I have made friends from across the nation because of Civil Air Patrol,” he said. “CAP also gave me invaluable leadership opportunities and helped me discover my passion for leadership.”
In school, Dodge said his favorite activity is band.
“I have made so many fun, unique and passionate friends in the Pierz Band Program and elsewhere,” he said. “I owe my success to Mr. Pohland and Mr. Mathwig for empowering me to pursue my passion for music.”
Carl Mathwig called Dodge a young man of outstanding character, who he believes to be one of the most dedicated and thoughtful people he has met.
“Mr. Dodge brings a strong work ethic and leadership to everything he commits himself to,” Mathwig said. “Hayden Dodge can regularly be found helping other students and being a role model to those around him. I am incredibly proud of him and everything he has accomplished.”
It’s no surprise that music is part of Dodge’s most memorable experience — playing Pit Band and “jamming out” to “Stacy’s Mom,” between acts.
His father is who Dodge listed as his role model.
“He has a strong character and models servant leadership,” Dodge said.
Dodge said his greatest accomplishment is being accepted into the All-State Jazz Band, getting to play with some of the best musicians in the state.
The young man friends would describe as passionate, talented and well-rounded, will miss his friends, teachers and band, when he graduates in the spring.
Following graduation, Dodge’s plans are to attend the Air Force Academy and fly C-130s for the Air Force.
As Students of the Month, Cekalla and Dodge are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.