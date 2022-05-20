The CEC (Continuing Education Center) has chosen Kadence Cochrane and Austin Thompson as the 2021-2022 Quarter 4 honored advisees.
Cochrane is the daughter of Melissa Miller. This is her 11th grade year and she is well on her way to graduating early in her senior year.
“Kadence has been an ideal student since coming to the CEC. She knows exactly what she needs to get done and she does it. It’s been so much fun having her at the CEC,” said her adviser, Ann Horne.
Headstrong, intelligent and driven are all great words to describe Cochrane, said her adviser. She is not afraid to ask questions about challenging material and enjoys learning new things. In her spare time she enjoys hanging out with her friends, getting into a good book and painting.
After graduation next year, Cochrane plans to attend cosmetology school and possibly go into the medical field.
“There is no doubt that whatever she chooses to pursue, she will excel,” Horne said.
Thompson is the son of Paul and Nicole Thompson of Royalton. He is finishing up his junior year at the CEC and is in a great position to graduate next spring.
“I have a brother that would do anything for me and is always willing to help me. I have a mom who is loving, caring and is someone I can talk to about anything. My dad is the best dad I could ask for and he taught me almost everything I know, especially my work ethic. Both of my parents are amazing and have taught me the values I have today,” Thompson said of his family.
Thompson has excelled since the day he came to the CEC. He has found and retained a job, earned the maximum number of credits, and earned a place on the honor roll. His advisers describe him as polite, respectful, helpful and all the other great qualities advisers could ever ask for in a student.
In his spare time, Thompson enjoys bow fishing and hunting. He loves burgers and tacos but his favorite place to eat is the Country Side Café in Motley.
After graduation next year, he has a few options planned. He would like to look into diesel mechanics, electrician certification or something in the construction industry.
“Austin has broken the mold at the CEC. He is knocking out his required credits with ease. He has maintained a consistent schedule, stayed organized, and worked hard to get where he is. I am beyond proud of him,” said his adviser, Christie Halliday.
