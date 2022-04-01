The Continuing Education Center (CEC) team has chosen Arianna Balaski and Kinzy Stiller as the 2021-2022 Quarter 3 honored advisees.
Balaski is the daughter of Joe Balaski and Lynn Booth. She has one younger brother who she keeps a watchful eye on. During her free time, Balaski enjoys being with her friends.
Balaski is a friend to her classmates and respectful to all staff at the Continuing Education Center. Each day she comes with a positive attitude and is always prepared and ready to work.
Balaski takes her learning seriously and takes responsibility for her own learning. She said she enjoys social studies classes the best because she likes learning about history. She has worked very hard during this year to graduate this spring.
“Arianna’s infectious smile is a great way to start the day,” said Balaski’s adviser, Danielle Skajewski. “We will miss her next year but we wish her the very best in everything she pursues in her life beyond high school.”
Following graduation, Balaski plans to find full-time employment and will consider college after working for a time.
Stiller is the daughter of Kevin and Janice Stiller and the youngest of six children. In their free time they enjoy taking family vacations to Florida and traveling to Iowa for Kevin’s job.
Family time is the most important time for them and that is reflected in Stiller’s attitude, maturity and personality every day, said her adviser.
This is Stiller’s second year at the CEC and in her time at CEC, staff said she has become a part of that family, too.
Staff said she has excelled in her academics, been a constant positive influence on others, and made real connections with the staff that she will take with her beyond graduation this spring.
Stiller loves to read and has really enjoyed her language arts classes at the CEC. She also loves seafood and spending her free time with her boyfriend, Shane.
“Being Kinzy’s adviser has been a pretty easy gig. She is very disciplined, organized, and driven. I have no doubt she will go on to do great things in life and I can’t wait to hear all about it,” said Stiller’s adviser, Christie Halliday. “I’m proud of all you have done in your time with us. You will be missed.”
After graduation, Stiller has plans to relocate to Iowa and pursue her passion in cosmetology by becoming an eyelash technician.
