The CEC (Continuing Education Center) named Adam Hayes and Mikayla Tater as its 2022-2023 Quarter 1 Honored Advisees.

Adam Hayes

Hayes is the son of Carrie Hayes, of East Gull Lake and Brent Hayes of Brainerd. He was nominated for advisee of the first quarter because of his work ethic and his dedication to getting his high school diploma. Hayes is respectful, polite and always willing to lend a helping hand at the CEC. His commitment to his education this semester is inspiring, according to staff.

Mikayla Tater
Load comments