The CEC (Continuing Education Center) named Adam Hayes and Mikayla Tater as its 2022-2023 Quarter 1 Honored Advisees.
Hayes is the son of Carrie Hayes, of East Gull Lake and Brent Hayes of Brainerd. He was nominated for advisee of the first quarter because of his work ethic and his dedication to getting his high school diploma. Hayes is respectful, polite and always willing to lend a helping hand at the CEC. His commitment to his education this semester is inspiring, according to staff.
Hayes came to the CEC in the spring of 2019. He powered through the challenging year that 2019-2020 and ultimately decided to take a break from school in 2020-2021. He worked full-time to support himself and came back to the CEC this year with new dreams and perseverance. He works at Smude Construction and Logging.
With what little free time he has, Hayes enjoys wrenching on cars, hunting and fishing. He has been accepted to two different colleges and traveled to St. Louis and Ohio to visit the campuses. His future goals are to create, improve and build race cars and engines.
“I’m glad Adam returned to the program to finish his high school diploma. He has a positive attitude and a good work ethic. He has the determination to reach his goals,” said Hayes’ adviser, Kelley Kilanowski.
Tater is the daughter of Amy Tater of Little Falls. She has three siblings, a cat and a dog that she holds near and dear to her heart. Tater really enjoys living close to her grandparents so they can celebrate the holidays together.
Family is very important to Tater and spending time with them is what she likes to do in her spare time. She also loves to go spend time with her friends, go to the shopping mall and eating at Subway. She loves to learn new things and see new places. This is evident in her two-year journey as a vegetarian and her dream to go to college in Europe.
Tater came to the CEC last spring and has excelled since day one. So much so that she is on track to graduate early this coming spring.
Staff said Tater is kind and intelligent and always has a smile on her face when she comes through the door. She has not hammered out the specifics of where she is going to further her education but she will no doubt not stop learning once her time at the CEC is done.
“Mikayla is such a sweet soul. She is so kind to others and never has an ill word to say about anything. I have enjoyed watching her grow and open up over this past year. I know she will go on to do great things and I’ll be cheering her on the whole time.” said her adviser, Christie Halliday.
