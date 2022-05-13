Little Falls Community High School has announced that Caleb Matros has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for April. He is the son of Tim and Amy Jo Matros.
Matros has found much academic success at LFCHS as indicated by his constant presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society and placement on the CLC President’s List as a junior. Additionally, he represented his class as an ExCEL Award recipient. He has also secured a Career Skills Certificate for Accounting I.
Co-curricular activities for Matros are many and varied. He has been involved in soccer during his entire high school career and has been a leader as a captain for both the junior varsity and varsity teams. Participating in Knowledge Bowl and serving as Link Leader are also activities on his resume.
In addition, involvement in DECA is a top priority for Matros. He has found much success at the district, state and national level through DECA over the last two years. Matros is a two-time international qualifier in Virtual Business Forensic Accounting and was on the team his senior year that won the Central Region in that event. His team finished fifth at the 2022 International DECA Conference in Virtual Business Forensic Accounting. He was also a finalist in the Knowledge Matters Digital Skills competition. At LFCHS, Matros helps to oversee the school store.
“Caleb has committed a large part of his schoolwork towards learning about the world of finance and accounting. Even if we are not offering a class dedicated to one of those topics, Caleb seeks out the opportunity to learn more and pursues independent study options to move forward in his future plans,” said Mike Kaluza, LFCHS business teacher and DECA adviser. “He knows what he wants to do in life, and he has started very early to gain as much knowledge and skills as possible while in high school. Caleb has ambition and confidence that will make him a success in accounting and finance. I look forward to seeing where his potential takes him.”
Volunteer activities for Matros include participating in the Adopt-a-Highway program, giving to his church community, providing security and picking up trash for the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair and coaching youth soccer.
In his spare time, Matros enjoys playing soccer, participating in DECA and hanging out with friends.
Future plans for Matros are to attend Gustavus Adolphus College to major in public accounting.
