Little Falls Community High School has announced that Brock Lutzke has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for October. He is the son of Brian and Traci Lutzke.
Lutzke’s academic prowess at LFCHS is highlighted by his continual presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior. As a student exhibiting excellence while enrolled in at least 12 credits through College in the Schools coursework, Lutkze was also named to the CLC President’s List during his junior year.
Basketball and DECA have been constants for Lutzke during his high school career. Last year, he was recognized for his composure at the charity line for leading the varsity in free throw percentage. Lutzke’s success in DECA competition is evidenced by solid placement in competitions during his freshman – junior years. Additionally, Lutzke was a LINK leader as a junior, participated in baseball during his freshman and sophomore years and was in band as a freshman.
“I was extremely happy to learn that Brock Lutzke received the October Student of the Month award. He is the type of ambassador that makes LFCHS proud as he is more than deserving of this award. I have known Brock for three years as a student, and I am always impressed with the way he handles himself in all situations,” said Reid Bellig, LFCHS life science instructor.
“Brock demonstrates leadership by modeling responsibility and good citizenship. In the classroom, Brock is respectful to all students and staff, is committed to academic success, and is curious about the world around him. He has all the qualities of a student destined for success,” Bellig said.
“When having a conversation with Brock, I find him to be confident, thoughtful, kind and engaging. I look forward to seeing what the future brings for Brock. There is no doubt it will be filled with success,” Bellig said.
Volunteer activities for Lutzke include helping with the youth baseball and basketball programs, working on various improvement projects at Belle Prairie baseball fields and making phone calls for the Day of Caring. In addition, he has donated his time to the Shoppes of Little Falls.
In his spare time, Lutzke can be found hunting, fishing, making lures — especially fly-tying and playing basketball.
Future plans for Lutzke include attending St. John’s University while pursuing a degree in finance.
