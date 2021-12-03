Milk donation
Submitted photo

Bill’s Superette in Royalton and Kemp’s are partnering with local schools to “fill the tummies” of students.

Bill’s and Kemp’s donated shelf stable milk to the Royalton Care Closet and Little Falls Flyer Pride Pack Weekend Food Program which will provide milk to go in each weekly food bag.

Pictured are (from left): Anita Larsen, coordinator of the Little Falls Flyer Pride Packs, Brenda Weiss-Pesta and Shaina Gottwalt, coordinators of Royalton Care Closet.

