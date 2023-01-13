Big Brothers Big Sisters

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program started in Holdingford Schools in August 2022 and is already finding success. Pictured are those Holdingford students involved front row (from left): Emily Ottman, Erin Hartung, Grace Philippi, Paige Fiedler and Jadielyn Rudolph. Back row: Lindsay Ford, Emma Gertken, Emily Hartung, M’Lynn Thompson, Kirstyn Sand and David Johnson.

 Submitted photo

January is National Mentor Month, and throughout the month, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota is using various platforms to show appreciation for all of the volunteer mentors who make the program’s various initiatives possible and support the agency’s work of creating one-to-one mentoring relationships for local youth.

Some of the agency’s growing initiatives are the school-based mentoring initiatives. BBBS of Central Minnesota has school-based sites in St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen, Holdingford, Pierz and Foley, and both adult Bigs and High School Bigs serve as mentors to elementary and middle school students in those same school districts. The Bigs take time out of their day each week to meet with their Little at their school to do arts and crafts, play sports, do homework, or just hang out.

