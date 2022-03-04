Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota annually recognizes volunteers who go above and beyond in their role as a mentor. The following mentors were selected to receive an award for the significant impact they’ve had on their “Little”/mentee and their advocacy of the mentoring program.
• 2022 Central Minnesota Big Brother of the Year: John Hoffman, St. Cloud, mentor for 10 years;
• 2022 Central Minnesota Big Sister of the Year: Jill Oldakowski, Sauk Rapids, mentor for three years;
• 2022 Central Minnesota Big Duo of the Year: Alex and Bittney Schoephoerster, St. Cloud, mentors for three years;
• 2022 Central Minnesota High School Big Brother of the Year: Bryce Sweeter, Foley High School, mentor for three years; and
• 2022 Central Minnesota High School Big Sister of the Year: Kayla Braun, Foley High School, mentor for two years.
Local mentor candidates represent Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota in the statewide competition. The state selects one outstanding mentor in each category to represent Minnesota in a national competition. In addition to receiving the local title, the following mentors from the St. Cloud agency were honored with the statewide title:
• Alex and Brittney Schoephoerster were selected as 2022 Minnesota Big Duo of the Year;
• Bryce Sweeter was selected as 2022 Minnesota State High School Big Brother of the Year; and
• Kayla Braun was selected as 2022 Minnesota State High School Big Sister of the Year.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Director Ann Matvick said, “We are honored to have these exemplary volunteers represent our program. They’ve had an extraordinary impact on the lives of their Littles and are a true asset to the Central Minnesota community.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota currently has over 100 children waiting for a mentor. To learn how you can make a difference in the life of a child, visit BigDefenders.org.
