A childcare program for both before and after school will soon be underway in Upsala, the members of the Upsala School Board learned at the August meeting, Wednesday.
“We will be launching the program with the start of the school year on Sept. 7,” Supt. Vern Capelle said. “Many of the details are still being worked out as we have just started to sign up families.”
“It’s been a work-in-progress for about three years,” said Principal Nick Klug. “It was put on the back-burner because of COVID. We started working out the details over the summer, contacting other schools. It’s been a lot of research and a lot of time.”
A survey was sent out earlier this year and 10 families responded that they were interested in the program.
“We have been receiving inquiries about this program from our families and our board decided to implement it this year as a service for parents who have a need,” said Capelle. “We anticipate that there will be some trial and error to begin with. At this time, we have a number of students enrolled and will be completing the enrollment process next week during our open house.”
The care is offered for students enrolled in preschool through sixth grade.
There are currently two supervisors lined up, one for morning and one for afternoon. They are both paraprofessionals working at the school.
“Based on numbers, we will also be hiring assistants,” said Klug. “We’re waiting to see what the numbers are.”
Cost to the participants has not been determined. No capacity limits have been set, as the program will have a layered structure that will allow for both part-time and full-time attendance. The program will be held in the elementary school.
“We’re excited to be able to offer this to our families,” Klug said. “Right now, it will be offered on days that school is in session and on half days. If there is enough interest, we would look at running it on non-holiday days off and possible summer care.”
Upsala School Board Briefs:
In other business Wednesday, the Upsala School Board:
• Heard an update from Supt. Vern Capelle regarding the summer maintenance projects that have been finalized. These include: phase one of window coverings, roof 20 replacement (health and physical science lab), floor coverings, retaining wall and the commons floor polishing. The auditorium light board has been delivered. Estimates have been requested for the clearing of the newly-acquired land;
• Approved the following donations: $200 from CentraSota Coop for Dollars for Scholars, $500 for robotics from Felling Trailers, and two baseball bats for the Community Ed baseball program from Randy and Roxie Leners. There were several donations for the playground: $250 from Keith and Marci Rich, $250 from Kwik Trip, $300.81 from Ruby Klug from her lemonade stand, $1,000 from anonymous and $2,175 from the Heritage Days bake sale/food stand;
• Approved the hiring of several new staff: Jane Isrealson as a paraprofessional, Jen Louden as a para, Aliana Laing as full-time substitute teacher and Kyle Bushaw as a para;
• Authorized the administration to change the custodial cleaning position to a 200-day contract;
• Approved the resignation from para Julie Klaphake;
• Adopted the resolution to approve the Safe Return to School plan;
• Approved fall coaching assignments;
• Authorized the administration to seek renewal quotes for worker’s compensation and property/liability insurance;
• Approved an additional day in the para work calendar on August 30, for annual training;
• Approved the Alternative Career Pathways reciprocity agreement from Sourcewell;
• Approved the PSEO agreement with Alexandria Technical and Community College for the 2021-2022 school year;
• Authorized the administration to hire an additional volleyball coach due to the anticipated participation numbers; and
• Approved the change of renewal date for health insurance enrollment to Jan. 1. The current rates will remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2021.
The next meeting of the Upsala School Board is Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
