The start of the new school year is just around the corner, and this week Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota launched its Back to School recruitment campaign. The goal of the campaign is to secure 100 new Bigs by Oct. 31.

Back to school is an exciting time in Central Minnesota, but it can also be stressful for kids and young adults as they learn new routines, take challenging classes and try to make new friends. Coupled with the added stresses of the COVID19 pandemic, which has created new and added challenges surrounding online learning and some students falling behind, more than ever one-to-one mentoring is critical to serve the youth in the area.

