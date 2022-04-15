Little Falls Community High School has announced that Austin Litke has been chosen as the Boy of the Month for March. He is the son of Steve Litke and Laurie Kimman.
In addition to being on the honor roll during his years as a Flyer and being recognized on the CLC Dean’s List, Litke has been involved in a number of extracurricular activities.
An All-Conference wrestler for the last four years and an LFCHS Athlete of the Month as a sophomore, Litke has found considerable success on the mat, including state tournament appearances as a sophomore and a senior. His leadership skills are evidenced by his role as a captain of the 2021-2022 wrestling squad.
Additionally, Litke has been involved with football and lettered during his sophomore through senior years. This year he was named the Defensive Player of the Year for Little Falls. DECA has been another activity of choice for Litke.
“I have had the pleasure of teaching Austin for three out of his four years of high school in math. Austin shows his dedication to his education by working hard in and outside of the classroom. Austin is a student who collaborates well with others. His leadership qualities have shown prominence in the classroom and through athletics, being named captain of the football and wrestling teams,” said John Morgan, high school math teacher.
“I have seen Austin put in the work in school, the weight room, and in his extracurricular activities. It is these qualities of hard work, dedication, and determination that make Austin who he is and a great selection for Student of the Month,” Morgan said.
Litke’s volunteer activities include giving his time to his church for the annual bazaar and coaching morning ball in the summer.
In his spare time, Litke enjoys wrestling, playing football, hunting and fishing.
Future plans of Litke are to pursue a degree in computer science at North Dakota State University.
