Little Falls Community High School has announced that Anika Johnson has been chosen as the Girl of the Month for April. She is the daughter of Robert and Christina Johnson.
Johnson has been on the honor roll every semester during her high school years. Her success as a student is also indicated by her induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior.
Additionally, Johnson has been a LINK leader for two years and a member of the Student Council as a senior. A three-sport athlete, Johnson has played soccer or run cross-country in the fall, skied on the Nordic team in the winter and participated in track and field each spring.
“I have known Anika for many years and have had her as a Spanish student for three years. Of the many students I’ve known through 34 years of teaching, Anika is among the most motivated and focused,” said Nancy Leisenheimer, LFCHS world language teacher.
“In my classroom, I count on Anika daily to be prepared, enthusiastic, and intentional in her work. Despite her busy outside schedule, she always comes to class with her work completed and her materials at hand. In class, she is a motivated and active participant during whole group work as well as with partners. Likewise, she approaches her tasks with the intention to learn and solidify her skill set. I feel confident she will bring those traits into the university environment as well,” Leisenheimer said.
“Anika lives what she believes. Her home life has always been close to nature, maintaining a healthy balance between human needs and wildlife needs. I admire her for carrying those ideals into her future in order to make them practical for all,” Leisenheimer said. “If she can influence humans currently not concerned about our natural world to be concerned, that will be a tremendous accomplishment. With her focus and ability to communicate, collaborate, and compromise with others, I have no doubt she will bring environmental policies to the forefront of decision-making in our society.”
Volunteer activities of Johnson include giving her time to her church community and participating in the Day of Caring.
Johnson loves being outdoors, spending time with friends and family and baking when she has some downtime.
Johnson will be attending the University of Madison-Wisconsin to major in environmental sciences.
