MOLMS
Submitted photo

Students at Mary of Lourdes Middle School, Ayla Anez, daughter of Paul and Melissa Anez, and Max Schneider, son of Luke and Cecelia Schneider, were recognized recently.

Anez enjoys social studies and math and stays active outside of school with cross-country, track, ballet and being on the Lindy’s Dance team. Schneider enjoys math.

