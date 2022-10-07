Carissa Andres and Ashley Kimman have been named as the September Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Andres is the daughter of Carolyn and Mike Andres and is a sister to Jake, Cole, Brenna and Eden.
Involved in cross-country (captain), track (captain), Student Council as president, co-chair of Peer Helping, the Minnesota Honor Society (MHS), Where Everyone Belongs (WEB), the Prom Committee and band (president), Andres chose cross-country as her favorite activity.
“I enjoy running, but the main reason I like it so much is because of the people in it,” she said. “They always make practice fun and we are a very close group and are all so supportive. The other seniors especially make it fun and special to me because we have all been running cross-country for seven years, so we know each other very well.”
Cross-country also made for Andres’ most memorable experience — when the team went to state when Andres was in the eighth grade.
“It was a lot of fun and has kept me working hard in hopes of going to compete in state again,” she said.
Andres’ older brother Jake is who she looks up to as a role model.
“He was very involved in high school and encouraged me to join many of the activities that I am in now,” she said. “He is very supportive and kind.”
Cross-country Coach Scott Herold noted that Andres is an “outstanding student athlete with remarkable character.”
“She is a leader who brings a positive spirit into every room she enters,” he said. “Carissa is often found surrounded by her peers because she has a way to make those around her feel inspired. Anything Carissa is part of has a tendency to succeed,” he said.
Andres listed being voted as homecoming queen as her greatest accomplishment, although she found it a surprise.
“It meant a lot that my classmates and the underclassmen think that highly of me,” she said. “It was a fun day with the rest of the homecoming court.”
The young woman who friends would describe as determined, supportive, involved and hardworking said she will miss seeing those friends every day as she heads to college. Where, she has not yet decided.
Kimman is the daughter of Steve and Billie Kimman and has three siblings — Taylor, Cody and Payton.
In high school, she is involved in volleyball (captain), basketball, track (captain), football stats, band, MHS (media relations), Peer Helping, Big Brothers Big Sisters, WEB, Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices (EPIC) and Prom Committee.
Band Director Joel Pohland described Kimman as “an incredible student leader in our school.”
“In the band room, she always has a positive attitude and comes to class ready to work hard each and every day,” he said.
“Ashley always has a smile on her face and can be constantly found encouraging those around her. One thing that really strikes me with Ashley, is how much she cares about the success of those around her,” he said.
Although not a high school sport, Kimman listed hunting as her favorite activity.
“It is fun and there is always more to learn,” she said.
Kimman too listed being part of the homecoming court, especially after coronation when the homecoming royalty was able to ride in a limousine to go out to eat.
Being a member of the homecoming court is also what Kimman listed as her greatest accomplishment.
Julie Laflamme is who Kimman said she looks up to as a role model.
“She is kind and always goes out of her way to help others,” she said.
Pohland said Kimman is extremely humble. “She is always doing her best to build up those around her,” he said.
As Kimman heads to college next fall to major in animal science and then go to vet school, she said she will miss all of her classmates and friends who she said would describe her as involved, hardworking, faithful and fun. Those are the classmates she grew up with.
As Students of the Month, Andres and Kimman are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.