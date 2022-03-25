AmeriCorps Week 2022 was March 13-19, and was an opportunity to recognize the service of the 250,000 Americans engaged in AmeriCorps and AmeriCorps Seniors programs annually. These dedicated citizens help communities across the nation, ensuring students stay on track to graduate, combating hunger and homelessness, responding to natural disasters, fighting the opioid epidemic, helping seniors live independently, supporting veterans and military families and much more.
Adrienne Kresha of Little Falls, is currently serving with the National Civilian Community Corps (NCCC), a 10-month, full-time AmeriCorps program. Founded in 1994, AmeriCorps NCCC strengthens communities and develops its young adult members into leaders.
AmeriCorps NCCC operates out of four campuses, which serve as regional administrative hubs and training facilities. These campuses, located in Sacramento, Calif., Aurora, Colo., Vinton, Iowa, and Vicksburg, Miss., train and deploy new classes of members several times each year. Kresha began her term of service in fall 2021 at the Pacific Region campus in Sacramento, Calif. and will graduate from the program on June 2022
Before joining the NCCC, Kresha graduated from Little Falls Community High School and is attending North Dakota State University.
“I completed my freshman year of college last year and the pandemic created a tough learning environment,” Kresha said. “By the end of my first semester, I knew I wanted to take a year off, and after finding out about the AmeriCorps I really felt it was right for me. I am excited to help people, make friends, and travel.”
AmeriCorps NCCC members complete at least 1,700 hours of service during the 10-month program. Corps Members are all 18 to 26 years old; there is no upper age limit for Team Leaders. In exchange for their service, all program participants receive $6,495 to help pay for college.
Other benefits include a small living stipend, room and board, leadership development, team building skills, and the knowledge that, through active citizenship, they can indeed make a difference. AmeriCorps NCCC is one of hundreds of programs administered by the larger AmeriCorps agency. For more information about AmeriCorps NCCC, visit the website at www.americorps.gov/nccc.
