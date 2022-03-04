Alyssa Gall and Zach Jones have been named as the January Students of the Month at Pierz Healy High School. They were chosen by the faculty committee, recognizing their high academic standards, leadership qualities and participation in extracurricular activities.
Gall is the daughter of Chris and Mandy Gall.
During her high school career, Gall has been involved in cross-country for seven years, two years as captain; band and choir; Bella Voce, WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), pit band, Peer Helping (co-chair) and took stats at wrestling matches for four years.
Bella Voce is what Gall listed as her favorite activity.
“I like being creative in a group of treble voices,” she said.
Her best friend and now boyfriend made for her most memorable experience to date, when he came home for the first time after Marine basic training and MOS school.
“Having a very important person in my life in the military has taught me so much about the sacrifices people in the military make,” she said.
Art teacher, Nicholas Engfer, is Gall’s role model.
“He encourages me to be creative while giving me freedom with my art,” she said. “He also helps me and gives me the tools I need to succeed.”
Social worker Marilyn Keith described Gall as a person who possesses strong leadership skills, integrity, problem-solving skills and the ability to navigate difficult conversations with finesse.
“Alyssa also belongs to Peer Helping and gives of her time and talents above and beyond expectations in her pursuit of helping others and wanting our school climate to be a kind and positive one,” Keith said. “Along with balancing employment, academics, extracurricular activities and involvement in the arts.”
The opportunity to lead the cross-country team for two years as its captain is what Gall considers her greatest accomplishment.
The young woman friends would describe as very honest, straight to the point and someone who gives good advice, will miss seeing her teachers and friends nearly every day as she graduates.
Gall’s plans are to attend SMSU to major in political science.
Jones, the son of John and Tracy Jones, has four siblings, Aiden, Autumn, Kylie and Jade.
Football, basketball, baseball and track are sports Jones is involved in. He was captain on the Pioneers football team and was named Athlete of the Week and in his junior year, he was voted Mid-District Wide Receiver of the Year — what he said has been his greatest accomplishment. He is also a member of the Student Council.
Of those sports, Jones said basketball is his favorite.
“Because growing up, I would always be dribbling one or shooting one,” he said. “Also the tournaments and staying at hotels with friends.”
Basketball is also part of his most memorable moment — when his team won state in seventh grade.
Jones said his role models would have to be his parents.
“They are always there for me, supporting me in what I do and helping me in my career path,” he said.
Teacher Kara Patrick called Jones “A great kid.”
“Zach Jones has been a dedicated and hardworking student. He is always willing to help with whatever is asked of him; and he does it all with a smile,” she said.
“I have enjoyed working with Zach in class and on Student Council,” Patrick said. “Zach is a great student to have in class because he is purposeful in his work and what he wants to accomplish.”
Jones, whose friends would describe him as outgoing, nice, athletic and fun, will miss those friends and high school sports as he graduates.
Plans for Jones are to attend college pursuing a degree in a nursing program to become a nurse anesthetist.
As Students of the Month, Gall and Jones are eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank, sponsors of the Students of the Month program in Pierz.
