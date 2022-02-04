ExCEL Award representatives

Aliah Warga, left, and Nicholas Kulla are this year’s ExCEL Award representatives from Upsala.

Kulla is the son of John and Carolyn Kulla.

Warga is the daughter of James and Sam Warga.

ExCEL stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership” and is a unique recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL).

It is designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who are model citizens.

