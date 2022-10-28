Swanville Public School announced the October Junior High (grades 7-9) Student of the Month is seventh grade student Ali Barthel. She is the daughter of Laurie and Jene Barthel.
Barthel said her favorite thing about school is hanging out with her friends and being a part of sports teams. Her advice to other students is to “Work hard and always have a good attitude towards others.”
Outside of school, she tries her best to help wherever she is needed. She volunteers with her church by helping with Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Already as a seventh-grade student, she been selected as the Junior High Athlete of the month for September. She was a part of the 124 Champs for Softball and part of the Prairie Conference Champions for volleyball. She has participated in volleyball, basketball and softball since sixth grade.
“Ali is an excellent student. She always does her very best. Ali never complains or gives up — she handles each assignment and challenge with grace and does her best to figure it out,” said language arts teacher Chantelle Frie states. “Ali is always prepared and polite and I’ve been so impressed with Ali since her first day in my class. Keep up the incredible work, Ali”
Barthel enjoys hunting, sports of all kinds and being outside. She plans to go to college to further her education but is undecided on a focus at this time.
