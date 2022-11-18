Little Falls Community High School announced that Alex Oberton has been chosen as one of two Students of the Month for October. He is the son of James and Elizabeth Oberton.
Oberton’s academic achievements at LFCHS are highlighted by his continual presence on the A Honor Roll and his induction into the Little Falls Honor Society as a junior.
The music department has certainly benefited from the contributions of Oberton. A trombone player in Wind Symphony, pep band and Jazz Band, his love of music is brought to life. Rounding out his music resume, Oberton is a baritone in Concert Choir and Jubileers.
Oberton’s contributions to school extend beyond the classroom as indicated by his involvement in athletics. During the fall, he participated in cross country during his freshman through junior years and was recognized for his positive attitude. Nordic skiing is his sport of choice for the winter sports season. Rookie of the Year and Most Improved are distinctions he has collected during his high school career as a skier. When it is time to participate in spring sports, Oberton can be found manning the outfield during the baseball season.
Additionally, Oberton is a two-year LINK leader, helping freshmen and new students acclimate to the high school.
Todd Peterson, LFCHS band director, said, “I have known Alex for four years and have seen him grow from a shy and quiet ninth grader into a confident and poised senior. He has become a leader in and out of the school building. I have noticed it most in the band room where he has led the trombone section in both Wind Symphony and Jazz I for the last two years. Whether it’s in Nordic ski, band, choir, baseball or the classroom, Alex strives to be his very best and encourages his peers to be the best version of themselves as well. In addition to his activities, he is kind and respectful and will always care to ask you how your day is going. Alex is a model student at Little Falls and embodies the four tenets of Flyer Pride. Alex has a bright future ahead of him and I look forward to seeing what he does to continue to make this community and the world a better place.”
Lyn Gwost, college composition instructor, said, “While I have only had the pleasure of teaching Alex for a couple of months, I knew of his positive attitude, friendly demeanor and kind heart long before having him in class. All a person has to do is witness the way Alex carries himself and interacts with others to get an understanding of his character. He exemplifies Flyer Pride in all he does.
“As a student, Alex has a hunger for knowledge and an understanding of the responsibilities of a serious student. He participates in discussions, collaborates with peers, applies his learning to new assignments and topics and helps to contribute to a warm and welcoming classroom environment all while having a smile on his face. He is a model student and a top-notch human being,” Gwost said.
Volunteer activities of Oberton include sharing his time with his community of faith by leading the music activities during Bible School and helping to serve meals at church functions. Making phone calls to prepare for the annual Day of Caring also tops his list of ways he has given back to the community.
In his spare time, Oberton can be found skiing, playing baseball, playing guitar, spending time outside and spending time with his family.
Future plans for Oberton are to go to college next year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.