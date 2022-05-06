Swanville Public School announced that the April Junior High Student of the Month is ninth-grader Abby Morris. She is the daughter of Kim and John Lindemann and Justin Morris.
Since sixth grade she has participated in softball. She also participated in volleyball and basketball. She is very active in her church, and gives back by helping decorate at Christmas and assisting with vacation Bible school. She is close with her grandmother and often assists her in the garden.
Morris is a student that is consistently on the A Honor Roll. Her favorite thing about school is seeing her friends and math and art classes. Her advice to other students is that, “It’s easier to get your work done then get punishments for not doing so.”
“I really enjoy having Abbigail as a student. She has a wonderful personality and a great sense of humor. She has a way of making the classroom fun and interesting, and she is very supportive of her classmates. Abby is always willing to offer assistance to those in need and helps out in any way that she can. She always strives to do her very best. I am certain that her talents will take her to great heights,” said art teacher Kerry Osberg.
When she has time for herself, Morris enjoys playing softball, going shopping and playing with her dog.
In the future, she plans to go to college but is unsure of her career path just yet.
