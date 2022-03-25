Royalton High School announced that Aaron Popp was selected as Student of the Month for January. He is the son of Lawrence and Renee.
Popp believes his hard work ethic comes from his family.
“I live on a farm, so at a young age I had to develop a hard work ethic. I watched my mother and father work hard each and every day to run our family farm, so I knew I had to work as hard as they did if I wanted to succeed in life,” he said.
“My mother encouraged me to get good grades and do good throughout my entire school career. I grew up with two brothers and two sisters so I developed a competitive drive, in life. They taught me to always try to be the best at everything you do. I love to watch football on Sundays in the fall with my family. I love to play sports with my brothers during the summer. I love just spending quality time with each other,” Popp said.
Popp said American history was his favorite class.
“I loved learning about American history. I especially liked learning about the world wars. World War II was the thing I liked to learn about the most. I enjoyed learning about old military leaders, and the bravery and leadership they showed,” he said.
Of all of his memories, his favorite high school memory was during gym class in the 11th grade.
“We were in our bike riding unit and behind the high school there is this big hill in the forest that is steep and hard to bike across unless you build up a lot of speed and momentum. So, my gym teacher went first and biked across the hill without breaking a sweat. I then watched a couple of my fellow classmates do the same, when it came to my turn, I built up a lot of speed and started to climb the hill, and then I got to the top and my chain fell off. I fell off the bike and landed on the ground. One of my friends was riding behind me and was building up speed to climb the hill, so they could not stop fast enough, and ended up running into me and flipped his bike. He went flying into the air. It was painful and funny at the same time,” he said.
During high school, Popp said the activity that stands out for him was during his senior year in the homecoming Olympics.
“This stands out because it was finally the year my grade won. For years I watched other grades beat us and think that they are the best, but this year was finally our time to prove we are the best grade and we were because we won,” he said.
Popp’s plans after graduation are to attend St. Cloud State University, where he will pursue a degree in nursing and plans to become a registered nurse and possibly a doctor.
In 10 years, Popp sees himself being a nurse in a hospital and helping people with their medical issues —living in a place hopefully warmer than Minnesota.
Popp’s advice for underclassmen is: “Don’t let yourself fall behind in your classes, if you put in the effort you will get rewarded, the better grades you get in high school, the more likely you are to succeed in the future, and lastly listen to your teachers even when you don’t want to, because they are there to help you.”
