Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen announced the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2022. Sheriff Larsen said the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 20 - $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 sheriffs of the state of Minnesota.
The members of MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course, or one of the two, or four-year law enforcement degree colleges. “The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform” Larsen said. MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. MSA recognizes some students need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.
The Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends to achieve representation from all geographical areas of the state. Scholarship awards will be announced by Dec. 28. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office. Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following three categories:
• Mandated POST Skills Program;
• In their second year of a two-year law enforcement program; or
• In their third or fourth year of a four-year college criminal justice program.
In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two-year program or two years of a four-year program. Students meeting these criteria are invited to obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org.
