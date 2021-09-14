Darkness fell on Little Falls, Monday.

At about 11 p.m., nearly the entire northeast and southeast side of town lost power — about 3,239 of the 4,901 Minnesota Power customers within city limits. Power was restored to much of the city by about 1:05 a.m., Tuesday.

The outage spanned from Highway 10 to the Mississippi River, with power staying on to customers east and north of Highway 10, and west of the river.

The outage also affected 310 of 348 customers in Little Falls Township, according to Minnesota Power; 43 of 98 customers in Belle Prairie Township and 7 of 328 customers Bellevue Township.

A cause for the outage had not been released, as of about 1:45 a.m. Tuesday. Residents on the Rant n Rave Little Falls MN Facebook page reported seeing emergency crews near the power lines on Fifth Avenue Southeast, in the area of River Rock Townhomes.

We will have more on the outage as information becomes available.

