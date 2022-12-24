Two people in Little Falls died as a result of drug overdoses, between Dec. 14 - 19.
That was one of several sobering statistics Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen shared with the County Board, Tuesday, as he went over some of the trends law enforcement is seeing regarding drug use in the county.
Recently, he said law enforcement has been seeing M30 pills, which are fake oxycontin pills that are laced with fentanyl; and sometimes are even pure fentanyl. Which ones are laced and which are entirely fentanyl are not known until after the drugs have been tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which can take months.
“It’s bad; it’s really bad,” Larsen said. “It’s to the point where we look at, ‘What are we doing and what could we do differently?’”
One approach, he said, is putting harsher laws in place for drug sales. Larsen has reached out to local state legislators, asking them to address the fact it takes 10 grams of heroin to get a first-degree sale charge, but 50 grams of fentanyl.
He said the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association (MSA) has also been vocal in asking the state to create stiffer penalties for selling fentanyl.
County Board Chair Greg Blaine said he has heard more recently from residents who are concerned about what can be done regarding what he described as a “crisis.” The fact there were two fatalities in five days, he said, sheds light on the severity of the issue.
“The public is starting to be more vocal about instituting change, that the government or the powers that be have to take action,” Blaine said.
He said 20 years ago, the Legislature took action to take pseudoephedrine off of the store shelves and move it behind the pharmacy counter to help curb the manufacturing of methamphetamine. It was effective at the time, but he said the pendulum has now swung the other way, where “the punishment doesn’t seem to fit the crime.”
He asked Larsen if MSA was going to take a strong stance on changing state law or sentencing guidelines for drug crimes during the upcoming legislative session
Larsen said the MSA’s legislative committee has asked him and other sheriffs from throughout the state, to testify about what’s going on in their communities.
“Yes, we are strong on legislation changes and we will be at the table and making sure that our voices are heard,” Larsen said.
In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies are working with the Central Minnesota Violent Offenders Task Force (VOTF) to help get the problem under control. That has yielded some positive results, but Larsen said that it has gotten “so bad that it seem like it’s reoccurring too much.”
Part of the solution, as well, is prevention. The Sheriff’s Office has used social media and other avenues to help guide residents to resources to help with drug addiction. Larsen added that he and other officers will not be judgmental to individuals who come to them for help
“If you came into our office, or my office, and said, ‘Hey, I need help,’ I’m going to make sure that I guide you through and get you from point A to point B, no questions asked,” Larsen said. “That’s what we want. We want people to realize that there’s not going to be a stigma. We’re not going to judge you. Let’s just get you the help, because really, you have to want the help yourself.”
In terms of statistics, Larsen said the Little Falls Police Department administered naloxone, or Narcan, during 37 incidents between April 6, 2021, and Dec. 14. Naloxone is a nasal spray used to help those experiencing an overdose from opioid use.
In that same timeframe, he said county deputies used naloxone 10 times. Broken down, six of those incidents involved deputies having to administer Narcan. A correctional officer at the Morrison County Jail had to use the spray once during that timeframe, and Randall Fire and Rescue had to use Narcan on an individual experiencing an overdose. Twice deputies helped LFPD in administering Narcan while assisting at a scene.
“You can clearly see there’s a problem,” Larsen said. “You can clearly see that we need changes. That’s not just here in Morrison County. That’s our region, that’s our surrounding communities, that’s our state, our nation; it’s everywhere.”
Commissioner Randy Winscher asked Larsen what happens if he or another law enforcement officer responds to a scene and discovers someone showing symptoms of overdose, but it turns out that is not what’s wrong with them.
Larsen said the first thing responding officers do is read the scene. If someone else called them there, they talk to them to get background on the situation, including drug use.
Once they have all of that information, it’s possible they will administer naloxone.
“A follow up to your question is, we’ve been told that if we suspect it, even if we’re not right, we’re not going to be doing any damage by giving Narcan,” Larsen said.
He said, in the past, a lot of the information on Narcan was that it was a “save-all.” In speaking with informants, he said VOTF investigators often hear stories and ask questions about drug use they’ve observed.
In one case, he said an informant described a “drug party,” during which they designated a person to stay sober to administer Narcan to anyone who began to overdose.
“That’s how bad it’s been and it continues to be,” Larsen said. “Narcan has been administered and it’s been ineffective, as well. Every day on the black market there’s different drugs coming across that we just can’t control or predict. That’s what’s happening. I think people — of course, the addiction’s number one, and number two, they’ve always used Narcan as a crutch, and now it’s not working.”
Commissioner Jeffrey Jelinski said Narcan is almost used as a tool by drug users, which they believe will always save their lives if they overdose
“The point of the fact is that perhaps in the early days, if you will, it worked,” Jelinski said. “Now we are where we are today and it might work, but it might not.”
In terms of what can be done at a local level to address the issue, Larsen said a committee was formed last fall which includes law enforcement, representatives from local government, school administrators, the Stand Up 4 U Youth Coalition, Public Health, Social Services and more. It will attempt to answer the question of how they can help put some sort of a stop to recent trends.
He said it is a good way to make sure voices are being heard on the issue. There is no one individual or official who will be able to address this on their own.
Getting the group together also helps reinforce the idea of helping those who seek it in a non-judgmental fashion.
“I know we can’t stop everything,” Larsen said. “We’re not going to stop the deaths. Unfortunately, we’re not. Let’s be realistic. But we can slow things down.”
