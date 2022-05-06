The driver of a vehicle that sideswiped an SUV, sending a Long Prairie man to the hospital Saturday, April 29, is still unknown, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Isaac Martinez Hernandez, 35, Long Prairie, sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collision, the State Patrol’s report states.
The State Patrol received a report of a crash at 11:40 p.m., April 29, at 1646 Highway 27 in Culdrum Township. The report states that the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was westbound on Highway 27 when, for undisclosed reasons, the car crossed the center line. It sideswiped a 2008 Chevy Equinox, driven by Hernandez.
The driver of the Impala then fled the scene, according to the report. Their identity and whereabouts were still unknown, according to the report, which was last updated about three hours after the incident.
Hernandez was transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and the airbag did deploy in his vehicle.
It is unknown whether or not the driver of the Impala had been drinking at the time of the collision.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swanville Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
