A St. Stephen man was injured, Friday, in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Morrison County.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Dean Arnold Gangl, 54, St. Stephen, received non-life threatening injuries when a vehicle in which he was a passenger crashed into a ditch near Lastrup.
The report from the State Patrol states that, at about 7:55 a.m. Friday, Gangl was a passenger in a 2005 GMC Yukon XL that was westbound on Highway 27. The vehicle crossed the eastbound lane of traffic and entered the south ditch, where it vaulted a driveway approach and landed hard on the other side of the driveway.
According to the report, the Yukon continued toward Lastrup and was eventually abandoned by the driver with the injured passenger remaining in the vehicle. Gangl was initially transported to CHI St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls for his injuries, before being transferred to the St. Cloud Hospital.
The State Patrol’s report gives no further information regarding the driver. Gangl was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, and it is unknown as to whether or not alcohol was a factor.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
